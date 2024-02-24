Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

