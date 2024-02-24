Newmont Co. (NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 28th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.336 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Newmont Price Performance

TSE NGT opened at C$42.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$40.70 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The stock has a market cap of C$48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGT shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

