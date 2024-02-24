NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NEU stock opened at $631.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.46. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $633.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NewMarket by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 167.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

