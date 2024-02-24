Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.00. Newmark Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 216,505 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Newmark Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

