Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

