Needham & Company LLC Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Snowflake stock opened at $229.34 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

