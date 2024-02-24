NEAR Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $346.95 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006922 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $346.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00024229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,289,025 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,042,289,025 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.52302464 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $276,497,073.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

