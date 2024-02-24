Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,852 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of Watsco worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $384.98 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

