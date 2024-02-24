Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $933.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $813.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.32. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

