Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of American International Group worth $56,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

