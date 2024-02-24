Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

