Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $74,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UL opened at $50.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

