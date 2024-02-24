Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $49.91 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after buying an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

