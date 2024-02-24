Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

