Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 43,954 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.26% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $721.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $641.49 and its 200 day moving average is $548.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

