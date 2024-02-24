Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 39,378 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $91,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

NYSE PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $192.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

