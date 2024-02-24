Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 20,035 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $73,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 69.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 176.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAT opened at $323.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $276.82. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

