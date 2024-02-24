Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 214,659 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of ENI worth $60,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in ENI by 1,770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 590.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 181,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

E stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

