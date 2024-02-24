Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 12,190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $90,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.