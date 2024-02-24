National Bankshares Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 345,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$690,626.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,013 shares of company stock valued at $706,411. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
