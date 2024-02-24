National Bankshares Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$83.00.

TSE AEM opened at C$67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total transaction of C$215,562.50. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Insiders sold 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

