National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$107.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.41.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

NA stock opened at C$104.67 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$105.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.57. The firm has a market cap of C$35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

