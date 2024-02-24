National Bank Financial Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$53.82 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.67 and a 52-week high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

