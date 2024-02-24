National Bank Financial Downgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Underperform Underweight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

