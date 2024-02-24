NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 15th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NACCO Industries Stock Down 0.7 %
NACCO Industries stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
