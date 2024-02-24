Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,209,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $413.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.