Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

CCFN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. Muncy Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Get Muncy Columbia Financial alerts:

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.