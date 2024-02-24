Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance
CCFN opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. Muncy Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Muncy Columbia Financial
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.