Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207,204 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $48,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Down 0.2 %

Mplx stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 3,107,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

