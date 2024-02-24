Morguard Co. (MRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Morguard Stock Up 0.4 %

MRC stock opened at C$110.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$100.05 and a 1-year high of C$114.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$145.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

