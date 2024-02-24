Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

