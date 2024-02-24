Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.