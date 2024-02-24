Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.