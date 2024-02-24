Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $20.82.
