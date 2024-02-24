Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

