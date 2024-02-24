Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $61.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

