Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 295 at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

MONY opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,901.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 223.60 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.