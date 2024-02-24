Monero (XMR) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $94.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $124.97 or 0.00244563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,099.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00526888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00136543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,401,886 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

