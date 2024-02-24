Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Declares €0.47 Dividend

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($17.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.80.

Get Mondi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip Yea acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.16) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($47,909.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,007. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.