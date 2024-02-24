Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan Sells 10,402 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 10,402 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $571,277.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 25,642 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $1,417,746.18.

On Friday, February 16th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,116,455.82.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 37.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 106,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

