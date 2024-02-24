Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher Sells 4,798 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.