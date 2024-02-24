Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 8.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.32 and last traded at $94.78. Approximately 3,845,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,435,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.59.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

