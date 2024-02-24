Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.49.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

