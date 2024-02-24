MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.16. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,718,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

