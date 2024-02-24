MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,718,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
