Mineral Resources Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MALRY)

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $61.47.
About Mineral Resources
