Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.38.

MIDD stock opened at $153.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $6,093,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

