Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

