Michael Skipworth Sells 10,843 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $343.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $506,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.84.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

