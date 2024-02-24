Michael Gundy Sells 3,000 Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gundy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$15,900.00.

Urbana Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE URB opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75. Urbana Co. has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.62.

Urbana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

