MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.41 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41), RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,672.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,469.80.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.