MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,000.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,672.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

